Get Started Today

*Classic memberships begin at $15 and PF Black Card® memberships begin at $24.99, billed monthly. Memberships may include 12-month commitment. State and local taxes may apply. Subject to an annual fee of $49. Prices may vary depending on location. Services and perks subject to availability and restrictions. Must be at least 18 years old to enroll, or 13-17 with parent/guardian. State and local restrictions on tanning frequency with PF Black Card® memberships apply. Participating locations only. Locations independently owned and operated. See home club for details. We reserve the right to correct pricing errors or withdraw offer at any time. ©2025 Planet Fitness Franchising LLC